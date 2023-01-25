Ric Flair apologizes to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins backstage at Raw

On his latest podcast To Be The Man, recorded after RAW IS XXX, “Nature Boy” Ric Flair said that he made peace with Seth Rollins and apologized to Becky Lynch for what happened in the past over the trademark fiasco of ‘The Man.’

Flair said he used his time backstage to resolve “a lot of issues” that had been lingering for a few years, mainly with Rollins and Lynch.

“I went over and shook Seth Rollins hand and I said, ‘I’m going to apologize to your wife,’ Flair said. “I walked up to her and said, ‘May I speak with you for a minute? I’m sorry that this got to where it is.’”

He continued, “Actually, the whole ‘The Man’ trademark was decided by someone besides she and I. It’s not that as much as the money that was involved in it which the company reaps the better part of it anyway. Then I saw them with their child and I thought, ‘My God, this is going to be Ashley someday.’ It’s not worth it.”

Flair admitted that he’s not “the man” anymore and “the man” is who the people think it is.

The situation between Flair and Lynch escalated even more after Becky had a fallout with Charlotte where obviously Ric took his daughter’s side.

The 16-time world champ said he enjoyed his time backstage at Raw and he felt respected, wanted, and like he was part of it again.

“I walked away a better man with a better understanding of who I am as a person and what the business is about,” Flair said.