Emma announced for the Royal Rumble Match

WWE has confirmed Emma for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, leaving 23 open spots.

Here is the updated lineup for the WWE Royal Rumble after this week’s RAW. The PLE is scheduled for 1/28 in San Antonio, TX at the Alamodome.

–Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Alexa Bliss

–Pitch Black Match: LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt

–Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Kevin Owens

–Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, Emma, 23 more TBA

–Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, GUNTHER, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Cody Rhodes, Omos, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, 15 more TBA