Another possible WWE Royal Rumble spoiler

Former RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax may be returning to WWE soon.

A new report from PWInsider notes that many people within WWE expect Jax to make her in-ring return as a surprise in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday.

It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance was not confirmed,, but this was the talk among multiple talents on the road this past weekend. There’s no word yet on if Jax is returning for a one-off Rumble appearance, or if this will lead to a full-time return.

Just last week Jax was asked on Twitter if she will ever wrestle again. As seen in the tweet below, she responded to the fan with the “Sorry, wrong number” GIF, to indicate that she is done with the business.

Jax was released from her WWE contract on November 4, 2021, along with other budget cuts. She has not wrestled since then, and has indicated on more than one occasion that she is done with pro wrestling. Jax has not wrestled since losing to Shayna Baszler on the September 20, 2021 RAW episode.