AEW to honor Jay Briscoe on Dynamite, brother Mark vs Jay Lethal booked

AEW will have a special match dedicated to Jay Briscoe tomorrow night on Dynamite as his brother Mark Briscoe has been allowed to appear on the show.

Both brothers were banned from appearing on AEW television by Warner Bros. Discovery for homophobic remarks that Jay did over a decade ago, remarks that he had since apologized for and show remorse for saying.

AEW President Tony Khan announced on social media that Mark Briscoe will take on Jay Lethal in a match requested by both men to celebrate the life and legacy of Jay Briscoe on his 39th birthday.

There are also reports that Warner Bros. Discovery is allowing AEW to honor Jay in a proper way on Dynamite, something that was not allowed last week. WBD received some harsh backlash over their decision and have reversed the ban.

Jay Briscoe died last week in a car accident after another car crashed head-on into his vehicle. The crash, which also left the driver of the other car dead, thankfully did not kill his two daughters who were with him in the back seat. Both suffered serious injuries and had to undergo surgeries.