Waller confronts Breakker at the WWE PC

An angle was released today to build to the Steel Cage match between Grayson Waller and WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker at NXT Vengeance Day on Saturday, February 4.

As seen in the Instagram video below, Waller filmed himself confronting Breakker at the WWE Performance Center while he was training. A brawl broke out and it ended with WWE Coach Norman Smiley kicking Waller out of the facility.

“I ain’t scared of Bron. Bron Breakker is a bitch, he’s my bitch,” Waller said after bragging about how he lives rent-free in Breakker’s head.

Waller also said he will have more for Bron on tomorrow’s NXT episode.