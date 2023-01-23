Dynamite on Tuesday, March 14 from Winnipeg moved to March 15

AEW today announced that due to a revised network TV broadcast schedule, the Dynamite and Rampage tapings originally scheduled for March 14 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, have been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 15.

Fans who have already purchased tickets will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on March 15. Fans who cannot attend on the rescheduled date or who wish to seek a refund have until Sunday, February 5 to request a refund from Ticketmaster or the original point of purchase. After February 5, all sales are final.

The original date was going to set up another clash with NXT on Tuesday night but now the head-to-head encounter has been averted.

