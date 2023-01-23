Commercial-free first hour of Raw tonight, stipulation for U.S. Championship match

As seen in the video below, Byron Saxton has announced that the first hour of tonight’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special will air with no commercials. Saxton also announced that tonight’s title match between Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory is being held under No DQ rules.

Saxton was joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who says he’s wearing the same suit he used for his first RAW episode. Lawler teased a “King’s Court” segment for tonight’s RAW. Saxton went off on a rant, which prompted WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons to deliver his signature “DAMN!” line.