Karrion Kross on Vince McMahon’s WWE Return

Karrion Kross is gearing up for next weekend’s Royal Rumble, and he discussed the show as well as Vince McMahon’s WWE return in a new interview. The Smackdown star spoke with the San Antonio Express-News promoting the Saturday PPV, and you can check out some highlights below:

On the Royal Rumble: “Everybody’s time is ticking in the Royal Rumble. I cannot wait for this. I have been in so many different types of battle royal matches, but none of them can compare whatsoever. This is a whole other animal. To me, especially growing up watching WWE as a fan, and now as a professional, the Royal Rumble is just as important to me as WrestleMania. This is a career-changing event. This can set somebody up to be a part of history forever.”

On his return to WWE: “We had no idea what we were doing until about like, four or five o’clock. When Hunter (WWE chief content officer Triple H) told us, ‘You’re going to drop Drew by yourself.’ I was shocked. Almost nobody beats up Drew McIntyre by themselves — usually they do it in packs. You know what I mean? That’s where he’s at. I went, ‘Oh, wow.’ And then he told us ‘You’re gonna drop an hourglass in front of Roman (Reigns).’ And I went, ‘Holy cow.’ So, I knew we were off to a very good start.”

On Vince McMahon returning to WWE’s board of directors: “It’s in my news feeds, it’s everywhere. It’s inescapable at this point. But the people that I have spoken to about it, like my personal friends in the business, no one’s really concerned or afraid for their job. All of us are ready to adapt…. I think everyone’s just taking it day by day to see where everything lands, and we’re all trying to remain optimistic.”