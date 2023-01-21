News and notes on Asuka, Tajiri, KiLynn King, and AQA

– While speaking on the Oh You Didn’t Know Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg threw huge praise at Asuka. He said “I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo skills just because I love what she [Asuka] does and how she represents herself via her verbal skills, I just love it and I think everybody else does too. I think she should probably be the Roman Reigns of women’s wrestling right now. It’s just my opinion.”

– As previously reported, AEW talent AQA announced that she was stepping away from wrestling last year and taking a hiatus. AEW had announced her signing in February 2022. According to a report by Fightful Select, AQA has been officially removed from the AEW roster page. Her contract with the company is said to have expired.

– Additionally, Fightful Select reports that KiLynn King is still a free agent at the moment, despite recently appearing in NWA, Impact, and AEW.

– Tajiri has signed with a new Japanese wrestling promotion and revealed his career is coming close to its end. Puroresu Today reports that Kyushu Pro Wrestling held a press conference announcing that the WWE and MLW alumnus, who was most recently in AJPW, has signed with the company.

Tajiri spoke during the press conference and discussed his future with the company, noting that he’s 52 now and is nearing the end of his in-ring career.

