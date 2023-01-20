Spoiler notes from tonight’s Impact tapings

Steph De Lander (fka as Persia Pirotta in WWE) debuted for #ImpactWrestling at tonight's tapings. https://t.co/1zA4U34gSu — (@WrestlingCovers) January 21, 2023

Allysin Kay and Marti Belle returned to #ImpactWrestling at tonight's tapings! https://t.co/GkOFfEWeFS — (@WrestlingCovers) January 21, 2023

IMPACT Wrestling did a ten bell salute for Jay Briscoe at their tapings tonight

Dave Penzer asked the fans to stand for a 10 Bell Salute for Jay Briscoe

Loud “Dem Boys” chant after the salute