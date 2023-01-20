PROGRESS Wrestling Co-Owner Clears Up Rumors About the Company Leaving the WWE Network

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

PROGRESS Wrestling co-owner Martyn Best recently sat down with PWMania.com for an exclusive in-depth interview concerning the company’s departure from the WWE Network.

Best discussed the future of PROGRESS Wrestling as well as the end of their partnership with the WWE Network. He also addressed the rumors and speculation surrounding the end of their relationship with the Network. Here are some highlights:

Regarding PROGRESS Wrestling’s deal with the WWE Network ending, Best said:

“In very pure terms, our contract with WWE had been completed, so in that sense, nothing caused a change – just a straightforward completion of that contract.

“Of course, I’m not so naive not to be aware that there are wider matters at play, and I’d say there are two perspectives.

“Huge respect for WWE, and they are clearly facing some change. While I’m curious and watch with interest, I’m not going to be so rash as to speculate how the next few months will play out. For us, a contract ended, but not the relationship.

“I can guess that not having indie content on the network may make any future discussions of whatever digital media review has been referred to a little simpler.

“From the perspective of Lee and I, we now have a fresh set of options ahead of us.

“That WWE contract was agreed over six years ago by people no longer associated with the company, and the digital media landscape has changed dramatically, as has the wrestling scene, so we have some exciting opportunities ahead of us.”

