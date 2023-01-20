News on the Smackdown tag team tournament

WWE is closer to crowning new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX featured the first round matches in the tournament to determine new #1 contenders to the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The opening match saw Sheamus and Drew McIntyre defeat The Viking Raiders, while Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis defeated Angel and Humberto of Los Lotharios, Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci defeated Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes, and Legado del Fantasma’s Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde defeated ma.çé and mån.sôör of Maximum Male Models.

The following semi-finals matches will take place next Friday night on the Royal Rumble go-home show – Sheamus and McIntyre vs. Hit Row, and Imperium vs. Legado del Fantasma.

The finals, presumably taking place on the February 3 SmackDown episode, will feature Sheamus and McIntyre or Hit Row vs. Imperium or Legado del Fantasma. The winners of the finals will go on to challenge The Usos for the blue brand titles at a later date.

The Usos will defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day on Monday’s RAW 30th Anniversary special.