Knockouts Title Match Official For Impact No Surrender

Mickie James’ Knockouts Championship defense for next month’s Impact No Surrender is officially set. It was announced by the company on Thursday night that James will defend her title against Masha Slamovich at the February 24th Impact! Plus event, as you can see below. Slamovich won a #1 contender’s match at Hard to Kill, and she announced on this week’s show that she would take her title shot at No Surrender.

The match is the first officially announced for the event, which will air live on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE.