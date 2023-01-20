Hulk Hogan confirmed for Monday’s Raw

We noted before how Ric Flair mentioned on his podcast how Hulk Hogan said he’d be at RAW 30 next Monday. Then, the RAW 30 DVD cover art for the UK also indicated that The Hulkster would be there. In an update, the official WWE website has now announced Hogan for the RAW 30 special.

The WWE website also has DX advertised. It was previously announced that Shawn Michaels would be there, and the UK DVD art had Triple H listed, but now WWE has confirmed that both will be on the show.

Finally, it was noted earlier how the UK DVD art had The Undertaker pictured in attire that is similar to his American Badass look, not his Dead Man gear. The new listing from the WWE website also has Taker wearing that same American Badass-like gear. The UK DVD art also had Brock Lesnar pictured but the official WWE website has not confirmed Lesnar as of this writing.

The RAW 30 special will take place next Monday from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the current announced card-

* The go-home build for Royal Rumble

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Bobby Lashley

* Every generation of The Bloodline (The Anoa’i Family) acknowledges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an Acknowledgement Ceremony. Samu and WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi are among the confirmed names

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the RAW Tag Team Titles against The Judgment Day

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY banned from ringside

* Special appearances from WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, Kurt Angle, Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Shawn Michaels, Chief Content Officer Triple H, Hulk Hogan, and The Bella Twins. Ronda Rousey is also advertised to appear, while WWE Hall of Famer Kane, Brock Lesnar, and others are expected