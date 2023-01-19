Cody Rhodes return news

WWE reportedly announced Cody Rhodes for the Royal Rumble ahead of time for two reasons – one being that everyone expected him to return then, and two, because they are satisfied with other Rumble surprises planned. @WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

Asked a source the reasoning behind Cody’s Rumble return being announced as opposed to a surprise… Source said it’s twofold, one being that nearly everyone expected it to happen already & two, source states they are “more than pleased” w/ the other surprises that are lined up. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 19, 2023