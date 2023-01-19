Cody Rhodes return news

Jan 19, 2023 - by Marc Middleton

WWE reportedly announced Cody Rhodes for the Royal Rumble ahead of time for two reasons – one being that everyone expected him to return then, and two, because they are satisfied with other Rumble surprises planned. @WrestleVotes filed the following report today-

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kiara Dillon

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal