AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 969,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 0.21% from the last week’s episode, which drew 967,000 viewers.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.31 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.06% from last week’s 0.33 rating. This week’s 0.31 key demographic rating represents 402,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 6.29% from last week’s 429,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.33 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #3 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.31 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s #3 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #30 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #29 ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite drew the highest total audience since October 26, but virtually equal to last week’s audience. Sports competition last night included two NBA games on ESPN, two NHL games on TNT, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, two College Basketball games on FS1, one College Basketball game on ESPNU, and one airing of Australian Open Tennis coverage on ESPN2. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 0.21% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 6.06% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 6.10% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 29.54% from the previous year.

The NBA game between the Bucks and the Mavericks on ESPN at 7:43pm topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.47 rating, also drawing 1.219 million viewers. The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.293 million viewers, also drawing a 0.19 key demo rating.

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite aired from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – Jake Hager vs. Ricky Starks, Toni Storm vs. Willow Nightingale, Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido, Adam Page’s interview with Renee Paquette, AEW World Trios Champions The Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defending against Jay Lethal, plus AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against the debuting Kushida, which was the main event.