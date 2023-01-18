Nick Khan does not feel threatened by Tony Khan

As reported earlier, WWE CEO Nick Khan recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, Nick was asked about Tony and whether or not he sees Tony and AEW as a threat.

“I don’t feel threatened by anyone on anything,” Khan responded. “It’s just not how I do business. I don’t care what anyone else is doing. I care what we’re doing. And as long as we can have the best product on with the best talent and the best writers, I think we’re going to be in good shape.”

You may remember how in May 2021, Tony issued a wild video message to Nick over the reported talks between WWE and NJPW. You can see that video at this link.