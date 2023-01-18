Delaware State Police provide more details on Jay Briscoe fatal car crash

The Delaware State Police issued a statement today, saying that they are still investigating the fatal accident that occurred in Laurel late yesterday afternoon that resulted in the deaths of two people.

The police report says that a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 driven by 27-year-old Lillyanne Ternahan of Frankford, Delaware, failed to stay in her lane, crossed the center line, and slammed head-on into a Chevrolet Silverado 2500, driven by Jay Briscoe.

It is noted in the report that Briscoe was not wearing his seatbelt, although the other driver was. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. Briscoe’s two daughters were wearing their seatbelts in the backseat and survived the crash. Both girls were taken by ambulance to an area hospital and were admitted in critical condition.

“Alcohol involvement in this crash is unknown. No other vehicles were involved in this collision. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared,” the report says.