Updated lineup for RAW 30th anniversary show

Bobby Lashley won the Six-Way Elimination Raw main event this week to earn a title shot from WWE United States Champion Austin Theory on next week’s show. It was also announced that Bayley and Becky Lynch will participate in a Cage Match next week with Damage CTRL banned from ringside. The Bloodline will also be represented at the Raw 30th Anniversary shown as generations of The Bloodline acknowledge Roman Reigns, and The Usos defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day.

The WWE Raw 30th anniversary show will air live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia next week. Here is the updated lineup coming out of tonight’s Raw:

-Confirmed Legends To Appear: Undertaker, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Bella Twins, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, Sean Waltman, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, Jerry Lawler

-Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley (Damage CTRL banned from ringside)

-Austin Theory defends WWE United States Championship against Bobby Lashley

-The Usos defend Raw Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day

-Generation of The Bloodline participate in Acknowledgement Ceremony for Roman Reigns