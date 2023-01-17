The Rock comments on possible sale of WWE

The Rock recently talked to CNBC and was asked about WWE possibly selling the company. Below are highlights-

Rock on a possible WWE sale:

“I could tell you this, it’s an exciting brand, it’s a brand I’ve been very fortunate to have tremendous success over the decades. Also, for your viewers in the business world, the lineage goes back multi-generational for WWE. My grandfather wrestled for Vince McMahon Sr. in the 70s, my dad wrestled for Vince McMahon in the 80s, and then I came along with the bad haircut and fanny pack and continued to wrestle for Vince as well. We’ve seen tremendous success over the years. I think it’s a very attractive company and I’m excited. I wish Vince and that company all the best.”

Vince McMahon’s involvement:

“With the world of professional wrestling and WWE, it’s so unique. The fanbase is very large and very passionate. There is nothing like the WWE. With the new owners, if there are new owners, and acquirers who come in, they have to share that same passion that Vince has and for the world of pro wrestling. With a company like this that has been so incredibly successful over the years, a sale and acquisition can be very complicated. There is a unique anchor added, I believe, where Vince feels you have to find the right buyer who still has the passion and love for this unique world.”