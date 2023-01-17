Longtime WWE employee no longer with the company

WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins is no longer with the company.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Hopkins left the company late last week. This was seen as a big shock within the company.

Hopkins had been with the company for more than 25 years, since September 1997 when he joined the Fan Services department. Hopkins had worked as the Manager of Media Relations, Director of Communications, and Senior Manager of Public Relations & Corporate Communication, among other titles.

It was noted that Hopkins was not the only recent exit from the PR side of WWE, but this was the most shocking. One source called this the equivalent of WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel leaving the company.