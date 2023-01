2022 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Feud of the year

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (36%, 131 Votes)

CM Punk vs. MJF (29%, 106 Votes)

Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium (8%, 27 Votes)

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (7%, 25 Votes)

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (6%, 22 Votes)

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (5%, 17 Votes)

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Jericho Appreciation Society (4%, 13 Votes)

Edge vs. Judgment Day (3%, 11 Votes)

CM Punk vs. Hangman Page (2%, 8 Votes)

Total Voters: 360

Past winners –

2021: Omega vs. Page

2020: Sasha vs. Bayley

2018: Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa

2016: Matt Hardy vs. Jeff Hardy

2014: Dixie Carter vs. Bully Ray