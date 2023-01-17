Another talent meeting held prior to Raw

Another talent meeting was held prior to Monday Night Raw last night, similar to that one held on Friday night before Smackdown.

WWE COO Paul Levesque, Executive Vice President of Television Production Kevin Dunn, and Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrelle all addressed the meeting.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that many of the points that were addressed on Friday were repeated yesterday, with Triple H saying again that he has the final say on WWE creative and while Vince McMahon discusses creative with him, what happens on television ultimately remains his sole decision.

Triple H also shot down the rumor that WWE was sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.