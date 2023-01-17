AEW Rampage rating/viewership for last week

Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 513,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 6.89% from the previous week’s episode, which drew 551,000 viewers for the first show of 2023.

Rampage drew a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 13.33% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.15 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.13 key demo rating represents 170,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 13.26% from the 196,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.15 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #24 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.13 key demo rating. This is up from the previous week’s #30 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #71 in viewership for the night on cable. This is up from the previous week’s #75 ranking.

Rampage drew above the 2022 average in viewership, but Friday’s key demo rating was under the 2022 average. Additional cable sports competition on Friday included two NBA games on espn, three College Basketball games on FS1, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one College Basketball game on ESPN2, one Premier League Soccer game on USA Network, one Liga MX Soccer game on TUDN, and two airings of Women’s College Gymnastics on ESPN2. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 6.89% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 13.33% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 2.47% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 35% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was a taped show.

The NBA game between the Warriors and the Spurs on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.42 key demo rating, also drawing 1.358 million viewers. The Five topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.469 million viewers, also drawing a 0.18 key demo rating.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.118 million viewers. WWE SmackDown on FOX and Shark Tank on ABC tied to top the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.56 rating, while SmackDown also drew 2.326 million viewers, and Shark Tank drew 4.035 million.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with the following line-up and full spoilers advertised ahead of time – AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defending against Juice Robinson in the opener, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed performing their latest rap, Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Renee Paquette interviewing actor Paul Walter Hauser in the ring, plus Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale vs. Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a Street Fight, which was the main event.