1/17/23 AEW Dark Results

Jan 17, 2023 - by Michael Riba

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Los Angeles, California.

  1. Kiera Hogan defeated Danika Della Rouge
  2. Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) defeated Carl Randers
  3. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara) defeated Brian Cook and Deimos
  4. Action Andretti defeated Ari Daivari
  5. Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Jaiden
  6. The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker and Matt Menard) defeated Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson
  7. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) defeated The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny)

