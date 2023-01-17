1/17/23 AEW Dark Results
Excalibur and Taz are on commentary from Los Angeles, California.
—
- Kiera Hogan defeated Danika Della Rouge
- Brian Cage (w/Prince Nana) defeated Carl Randers
- The Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara) defeated Brian Cook and Deimos
- Action Andretti defeated Ari Daivari
- Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Jaiden
- The Jericho Appreciation Society (Angelo Parker and Matt Menard) defeated Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson
- The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) defeated The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny)