Willie Mack set to make his AEW debut
Former Impact and NWA wrestler Willie Mack will make his promotional AEW debut on the show when he faces The Embassy’s Brian Cage.
A three-way tag team match involving The Butcher & The Blade, Top Flight, and Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta is also set to air on the show.
Athena will face Zeda Zhang in an ROH Women’s title eliminator match as well.
AEW Dark: Elevation airs Monday at 7 p.m. Eastern time on YouTube. This week’s show was filmed on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California.
The announced lineup is as follows:
Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana vs. Willie Mack
Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) vs. The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny
Emi Sakura, Nyla Rose, & Marina Shafir w/ Vickie Guerrero vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra
The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, John Silver, & Evil Uno vs. Nick Ruiz, Zack Clayton, & Ari Daivari
ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Zeda Zhang in a title-eliminator bout
Daniel Garcia vs. Kevin Blackwood
Preston Vance & Rush vs. Misterioso & Diego Valens
Ethan Page, Isiah Kassidy, Matt Hardy, & Brandon Cutler vs. Luther, Serpentico, Peter Avalon, & Ryan Nemeth