Vince McMahon returns to the office at WWE Headquarters

Vince McMahon staying away from WWE Headquarters didn’t last long as the website RingsideNews.com is reporting that the Executive Chairman has returned and has been at his office all week, a nightmare scenario for those in Connecticut.

McMahon, who bossed his way back into the company after resigning over the hush money scandal, also re-hired his former Chief of Staff, Brad Blum. Blum was removed from his position at the end of 2022 but returned as Executive Vice President, Operations & Chief of Staff where he serves as the strategic adviser to Vince, managing the day-to-day operations at WWE.

According to Ringside News, McMahon has already been making suggestions to different departments and the worst case scenario is McMahon grabbing back his creative control. This past Friday, Triple H advised the troops that he remains in charge of creative, at least for now.

When Vince returned and it was said that he’s only back to advise on the sale, it was believed to be just a matter of time before he starts slowly taking back everything under his control.