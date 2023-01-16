Updated lineup for WWE Royal Rumble

Coming out of tonight’s WWE Raw, here is the updated Royal Rumble lineup for 1/28 in San Antonio, TX at the Alamodome-

–Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Alexa Bliss

–Pitch Black Match: LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt

–Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Kevin Owens

–Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 more TBA

–Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, GUNTHER, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Cody Rhodes, Omos, 19 more TBA