Updated lineup for WWE Royal Rumble
Coming out of tonight’s WWE Raw, here is the updated Royal Rumble lineup for 1/28 in San Antonio, TX at the Alamodome-
–Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Alexa Bliss
–Pitch Black Match: LA Knight vs. Bray Wyatt
–Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Kevin Owens
–Women’s Royal Rumble Match: Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, 26 more TBA
–Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Ricochet, GUNTHER, Rey Mysterio, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Cody Rhodes, Omos, 19 more TBA