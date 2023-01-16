ROH Supercard of Honor announced for WrestleMania 39 weekend in LA

The next ROH show has been announced for WrestleMania weekend as Supercard of Honor takes place on Friday, March 31 live from the Galen Center on the campus of University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

ROH’s Supercard of Honor is synonymous with WrestleMania weekend and although Tony Khan originally said that he would evaluate if he wanted to run that weekend moving forward, it seems like the smartest decision was taken to go ahead as per tradition.

“On Friday March 31st wrestling fans from around the world will descend on Los Angeles for one of the most anticipated events of the year,” read the tweet from Ring of Honor announcing the show.

The show will start at 4PM PT, or 7PM ET, and will conflict with the Smackdown and Hall of Fame at the Crypto.com arena which is two miles away.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, January 27 at 10AM PT at ROHTIX.COM starting from $20