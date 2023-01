Alpha Academy vs. Judgment Day has been announced for tonight’s WWE Raw.

🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS: The #AlphaAcademy will face The #JudgementDay tonight! @ByronSaxton has all the details and what else can be expected on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/Em3eWVj4Bw — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2023

The only other segment advertised in the official WWE.com RAW preview is, “Bobby Lashley returns to Raw with unfinished business.”

We will have live WWE Raw coverage at 8PM EST……