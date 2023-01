Fightful Select has updates on several wrestlers that are on the free agent market right now.

In an update on Colby Corino, the report noted that “he is headed to WWE. We noted that WWE couldn’t legally reach out to him until his deal with NWA was up.”

Two weeks ago, Corino confirmed on social media that he had departed from the NWA last month. It’s unclear when he will exactly sign with WWE and start training at the Performance Center.