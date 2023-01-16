Cody Rhodes confirmed for Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes is now official for the WWE Royal Rumble.

Tonight’s RAW featured the third return vignette for Rhodes, who has been out of action with a torn pec since his win over Seth Rollins at WWE Hell In a Cell. Rhodes confirmed that he will make his ring return during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Rhodes warned that he is still focused on the WWE Title, and is returning stronger than ever. You can see footage from the vignette below.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.