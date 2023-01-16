Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley early favorites to win Rumble matches

Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley are currently the favorites to win their respective Royal Rumble matches on Saturday, January 28.

Rhodes, who has long been rumored to be winning the match, has 7/10 odds and is followed by none other than The Rock with odds of 6/4. The participation of The Rock in the Rumble has not been confirmed and if it happens, it’s likely to be a surprise. Sami Zayn is 7/4, Seth Rollins is 4/1, and Kevin Owens is 16/1 to round up the top five.

Ripley, who had quite a year with Judgment Day, is 1/1 favorite. Ripley was the last one to be eliminated in last year’s Rumble by the eventual winner Bianca Belair. Becky Lynch is 2/1 in second place and Lynch already won the Rumble in 2019. Charlotte Flair, another former Rumble winner, is 6/1 in third while Bayley is 7/1 and Raquel Rodriguez is 9/1 to finish off the top five.

These are the very early odds and the Rumble is two weeks away. As everybody knows, things in WWE change quite fast and especially with Vince McMahon back in the fold.