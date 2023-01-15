Noelle Foley undergoes stem cell surgery

Jan 15, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Noelle Foley (Mick Foley’s daughter) underwent stem cell surgery over the weekend.

She shared on social media that the injury was caused from Craniocervical Instability and a concussion she received few years ago on an amusement park ride (DollyWood, TN.).

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jade Cargill

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal