Noelle Foley undergoes stem cell surgery

Noelle Foley (Mick Foley’s daughter) underwent stem cell surgery over the weekend.

She shared on social media that the injury was caused from Craniocervical Instability and a concussion she received few years ago on an amusement park ride (DollyWood, TN.).

You can tell how zonked out I am from the anesthesia here 😂 https://t.co/4xNuanJB0h — Noelle Foley (@NoelleFoley) January 15, 2023