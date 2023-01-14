Tournament opening round & contract signing on next week’s SmackDown, match for the 1/27 SmackDown

Adam Pearce announced on tonight’s SmackDown that a tag team tournament will begin next week to determine who will challenge The Usos for the blue brand championships at a later date. The tournament will kick off next Friday night with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. The Viking Raiders in a first round match.

The Judgment Day won a Tag Team Turmoil match on this week’s RAW to earn a future title shot at The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Next week’s SmackDown will also feature a contract signing for the Royal Rumble match between Kevin Owens and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE has also announced one match for the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble on 1/27, and that’s Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio.