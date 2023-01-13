Source: WWE being sold to the Khan’s considered a “long shot”

As previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan’s family is said to be “in the pool of potential buyers for WWE.”

In an update, CNBC.com has published an article with “WWE’s smaller rival AEW interested in merger, sources say” as the headline. The article did mention how it’s a “long shot” that Vince McMahon would be interested in merging the two brands and added that AEW hasn’t had talks with McMahon or WWE President Nick Khan.

The article also stated the following…

“McMahon may view selling to the Khans as a non-starter. The Khans are open to discussing a potential role for McMahon, 77, after a sale but haven’t yet had those talks, one of the people said.”