Latest Betting Odds Released For Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill
The latest betting odds have been released for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill event Friday night in Atlanta. You can find them below, sent to us via BetOnline.
IMPACT World Championship Match Winner
Josh Alexander (c) -5000 (1/50)
Bully Ray +1000 (10/1)
IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner
Jordynne Grace (c) -180 (5/9)
Mickie James +130 (13/10)
IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Motor City Machine Guns (c) -200 (1/2)
Major Players +225 (9/4)
Ace Austin & Chris Bey +350 (7/2)
Heath & Rhino +1000 (10/1)
IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match Winner
Joe Hendry (c) -300 (1/3)
Moose +200 (2/1)
IMPACT X Division Championship Match Winner
Trey Miguel (c) -600 (1/6)
Black Taurus +350 (7/2)
3-Way number 1 Contenders Match Winner
Masha Slamovich -400 (1/4)
Deonna Purrazzo +325 (13/4)
Killer Kelly +400 (4/1)
Taylor Wilde +1400 (14/1)
Singles Match Winner
Jonathan Gresham -200 (1/2)
Eddie Edwards +150 (3/2)
Singles Match Winner
Steve Maclin -800 (1/8)
Rich Swann +450 (9/2)