Latest Betting Odds Released For Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill

The latest betting odds have been released for Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill event Friday night in Atlanta. You can find them below, sent to us via BetOnline.

IMPACT World Championship Match Winner

Josh Alexander (c) -5000 (1/50)

Bully Ray +1000 (10/1)

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match Winner

Jordynne Grace (c) -180 (5/9)

Mickie James +130 (13/10)

IMPACT World Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Motor City Machine Guns (c) -200 (1/2)

Major Players +225 (9/4)

Ace Austin & Chris Bey +350 (7/2)

Heath & Rhino +1000 (10/1)

IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match Winner

Joe Hendry (c) -300 (1/3)

Moose +200 (2/1)

IMPACT X Division Championship Match Winner

Trey Miguel (c) -600 (1/6)

Black Taurus +350 (7/2)

3-Way number 1 Contenders Match Winner

Masha Slamovich -400 (1/4)

Deonna Purrazzo +325 (13/4)

Killer Kelly +400 (4/1)

Taylor Wilde +1400 (14/1)

Singles Match Winner

Jonathan Gresham -200 (1/2)

Eddie Edwards +150 (3/2)

Singles Match Winner

Steve Maclin -800 (1/8)

Rich Swann +450 (9/2)