Hard To Kill, Impact Wrestling, PPV Report

Join us tonight for Impact Wrestling’s first major event (PPV) of the year, Hard to Kill, from the Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. We will begin coverage as soon as the pre show goes live, so check back for up to the minute, detailed match coverage. Scott Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt will once again be on the call.

Tonight’s Hard to Kill lineup:

Impact World Championship Match, Josh Alexander (c) VS Bully Ray (Full Metal Mayhem Rules)

Impact Knockouts Championship Match, Jordynne Grace (c) VS Mickie James (if Mickie loses, she must retire)

Impact World Tag Team Championship Match, The Motor City Machine Guns (c) VS Heath and Rhino VS The Major Players VS Ace Austin and Chris Bey

Knockouts #1 Contenders Match, Killer Kelly VS Deonna Purrazzo VS Masha Slamovich VS Taylor Wilde

Impact Digital Media Championship Match, Joe Hendry (c) VS Moose

Jonathan Gresham VS Eddie Edwards

Falls Count Anywhere Match, Rich Swann VS Steve Maclin

Six Knockouts Tag Team Match, Rosemary, Taya Valkyrie and Jessika VS Tasha Steelz, Savanna Evans and Gisele Shaw

Pre Show:

Impact X Division Championship Match, Trey Miguel (c) VS Black Taurus

6 Man Scramble Match, Alan Angels VS Yuya Uemura VS Mike Jackson VS Bhupinder Gujjar VS Speedball Mike Bailey VS Kushida

Scott D’Amore’s temporary authority person will be named tonight!

Card Subject to change

Pre Show

Match 1. 6 Man Scramble Match, Alan Angels VS Yuya Uemura VS Mike Jackson VS Delirious VS Speedball Mike Bailey VS Kushida

Delirious is in for Gujjar. Mike Jackson from Georgia Championship Wrestling in the 70s and 80s is in the match and he strikes first. Yuya ties up Kushida, but Kushida hip tosses him off a whip. Delirious tags in as does Jackson. Jackson is 73 and hurled Delirious to the floor. Jackson then watches Mike Bailey leap onto everyone on the floor and then does the same. He takes out everyone. Angels then suplexes Yuya and then Bailey. Jackson sends Angels to the post. Jackson then walks the ropes with Angles in a arm twist. the crowd loves it. Everyone is fighting and finally Jackson dives on the pile of wrestlers. Angels suplexes Jackson. Delirious locks on a crab. Yuya and Delirious then double team Bailey. Yuya slams Kushida. Bailey spin kicks Yuya. Bailey goes to the top. Kenny King knocks him off the top rope. He came from the crowd. Angels clotheslines Yuya. Kushida hits the spanish fly on Angels and makes him tab with an armbar.

Winner by submission. Kushida

A Bully Ray / Josh Alexander hype vignette airs next.

Match 2. X Division Champion, Trey Miguel VS Black Taurus (with Crazzy Steve)

This match was originally supposed to be on the main card, but was moved to the pre show. Trey’s aggressive side has brought him back to the X Division Championship. Taurus has been on a roll for months. Trey starts the match on the floor and rannas Taurus into the corner post. Back in the ring, Taurus connects with a sling blade and some stiff kicks. Trey hits a few kicks of his own next. He wants to keep the pace up on the match. If it slows, the larger Taurus will be able to use his strength. Trey reversed a pop up Samoan drop, Trey turned it into a driver. Trey works over Taurus on the ropes. Trey goes for a dive off the ropes, but Taurus catches him and hits the Samoan drop this time. The crowd is split in their favor. Trey still starts barking at the crowd and Taurus clotheslines him. He then pounces him. After a huge backbreaker, Taurus gets a two count. Trey miraculously backdrops Taurus to the floor. Trey went for a ranna and Taurus went for a powerbomb. They both hit the floor ugly. Trey hits a meteora for a long two count. Trey stalks him and Taurus makes him pay by slamming his head into the turnbuckle. Taurus then hiptosses Trey from the top rope in an incredible move. He only gets a two count. Trey hits the lightning spiral for a two count. Trey gets a spray paint can and sprays Taurus’s eyes. Trey lands a lightning spiral and gets the pin.

Winner by pinfall and still X Division Champion, Trey Miguel

The show begins with a special tribute to the recently deceased, Don West. The entire show will be dedicated to his memory.

Match 1. Full Metal Mayhem. Bully Ray VS Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander

Bully walks out and then abruptly leaves. Josh Alexander walks out next. Bully then runs from the back with a chain and hits Alexander in the back of the head. Bully grabs the belt and nails Josh with it next. Bully grabs a table and puts it in the ring. Josh is already busted open. Bully sets up the table and then goes to the ramp to toss Alexander back in the ring. The bell hasn’t even been rung yet. Once it starts, Bully powerbombs Josh threw the table for a two count. Bully works slowly with elbows. He then grabs a cheese grater. Josh is quick to the punch and then gets the grater and pounds Bully with it. Josh sets up a garbage can in the corner. Bully is now bleeding. Josh levels Bully with a trash lid a few times. Josh grabs the grater again. He rakes Bully with it several times. That was gross. Bully is a mess. Josh grabs a bag of tacks and pours them on the ring. Bully bails to the ramp. Josh follows him and cracks him with a chair repeatedly. Josh then places Bully on a table on the ramp. Josh climbs a ladder, Bully gets up and tips Josh over. Josh landed on the tacks in the ring. Unreal. Josh blocks a Bully bomb and hits a German of his own. Bully eats a rolling senton on the tacks next. Josh then knees Bully with the chain around his knee. Josh then locks on the ankle lock. He then wraps the chain around Bully’s neck and mouth. John Skyer and Hutch hit the ring and hit the 3D into the tacks on Josh. Josh kicks out at two. Skyler and Hutch get tables. They zip tie Josh to the ropes. Tommy Dreamer walks out next. Tommy double crosses Bully, who he looked like he was going to help. Dreamer hits Bully with a trash can, but eventually goes threw a table. Bully then starts hitting Josh with a garbage can. Bully hits him with the trash can repeatedly. Josh’s wife, Jen enters the ring next. Bully glares at her with the trash can. He tells her to beg for him not to hit her and her husband. He demands her wedding ring. Bully goes to hit Josh and Jen crotches Bully. She then drops Bully with a sliced bread and cuts her husband free. She apparently is a trained wrestler. Josh hits Bully with a chair and puts him on a table. Josh goes back to the ramp and climbs the ladder. Josh splashes him, but Bully kicks out. Josh locks on the ankle lock. Bully taps.

Winner and still Impact World Champion, Josh Alexander

Insane match. Josh celebrates with his wife post match.

Victoria and Mickie James are shown backstage. Victoria hugs her friend. Raven comes in and hugs her too and says he wants to be there and a part of this, since he was there for her beginning.

Match 2. Impact World Tag Team Championship Match, The Motor City Machine Guns, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley (c) VS Heath and Rhino VS The Major Players, Matt Cardona and Brian Myers VS Bullet Club, Ace Austin and Chris Bey (4 Way Elimination Match)

The match starts with everyone in the ring. The Guns work on the BC once the ring clears. The BC get knocked out by the Major Players, who eventually get tossed by Rhino and Heath. Finally the ref gets some sort of assemblance of a match. Myers and Heath start and Myers gains control and tags in Matt. They work Heath over in their corner. Myers gets a two count. They make a few tags, keeping Heath in their reach. Myers locks on a rear chin lock and then hits a flatliner for another two count. Heath catch Myers on the top rope and powerslams him. Rhino and Cardona enter. Rhino spears and belly to bellies Cardona. Myers enters with Cardona and Matt ends up rolling up Heath. Heath and Rhino are eliminated. Bey enters and kick sweeps Cardona’s leg, but he manages to tag in Myers. Hannifan and Rehwoldt are putting over the Major Players aggressiveness tonight. Cardona hits a neck breaker on Bey. Bey elbows and spin kicks Cardona. Ace and Myers go at it next. Ace marvels the crowd with spins, cartwheel escapes and kicks. Shelley tags in with Ace, but the champs work together with a double dragon screw leg whip. Sabin stays in works the legs further. Shelley tags in and locks on the figure four. Shelley then pulls Ace’s hair to add to the hold. Ace breaks free, but Shelley drops Ace’s knee on his like a back breaker. Bey tags in as does Myers. Matt enters, but Bey uses his ultimate finesse and Bey hits the fold and the Major Players have been eliminated. Sabin tags in with Bey, but Shelley comes in and they hit a magic killer. Ace comes in to try and help, but the Guns oust him quickly. Bey hits Shelley in the face with a spin kick. Ace then kicks Sabin off top rope Bey hits the art of finesse. Sabin takes out the BC on the floor. The Guns hit the dirt bomb on Bey and get the pin.

Winners and still Impact World Tag Team Champions, The Motor City Machine Guns

Frankie Kazarian comes out in street clothes. Frankie says he came back to Impact as a guest a few months ago. He then said he went back to AEW and realized he didn’t belong there. Kaz then says he signed a long term deal with Impact Wrestling. He says he is back home.