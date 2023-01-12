Ric Flair comments on Vince McMahon’s WWE return

The WWE landscape underwent a significant shift on January 10th when Stephanie McMahon announced her departure from the company. Just a few days prior, Vince McMahon returned to the WWE Board of Directors.

Since then, rumors have circulated that WWE is about to be sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. That has not been confirmed to be true.

Ric Flair recently discussed Vince’s WWE return on his To Be The Man podcast.

“I’m personally glad he’s back. I don’t begin to know, There’s only a few people that do know and I’m not one of them. I honestly believe that he lives and breathes the business and he just said to himself, ‘I own all this stuff. It’s mine. I built it. I want back in’, and I don’t blame him.”

“Thirty years of being on TV on Raw. Think about that. Thirty years. I mean, it’s unbelievable. I hope he walks out that door in Philadelphia, busts the door open, stands there, and struts down that aisle and says, ‘I’m back.’ The place would go crazy. I guarantee it. That will be a rating.”