Adam Cole returns to AEW on Dynamite

Adam Cole has returned to AEW, five months after he was last seen on television.

The former leader of The Undisputed Era did an in-ring interview with Tony Schiavone and detailed the nightmare he went through over the past several months which included two serious concussions and a shoulder injury.

Cole said that his is a good news and bad news situation. The good news is that he has a new appreciation of life while the bad news is not for him, but for the rest of the AEW roster because he is back!

Cole told everyone to remember this day because he will get to the top of the mountain.

The former NXT champion suffered a concussion during his four-way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June and then appeared on the August 3 episode of Rampage where he, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O’Reilly turned on the Young Bucks