Tag Team of the year

Jan 11, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

2022 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Tag Team of the year

The Usos (37%, 239 Votes)
FTR (35%, 228 Votes)
The Acclaimed (12%, 77 Votes)
The Motor City Machine Guns (6%, 41 Votes)
RK-Bro (4%, 26 Votes)
New Day (2%, 15 Votes)
The Lucha Bros (1%, 9 Votes)
Street Profits (1%, 7 Votes)
Young Bucks (1%, 5 Votes)
Dangerous Tekkers (1%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 651

Past winners:

2021: RKBro
2020: FTR
2019: The Undisputed Era
2018: The Undisputed Era
2017: The Usos
2016: The New Day
2015: reDRagon
2014: The Usos

