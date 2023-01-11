Tag Team of the year

2022 GERWECK.NET Year End Awards: Tag Team of the year

The Usos (37%, 239 Votes)

FTR (35%, 228 Votes)

The Acclaimed (12%, 77 Votes)

The Motor City Machine Guns (6%, 41 Votes)

RK-Bro (4%, 26 Votes)

New Day (2%, 15 Votes)

The Lucha Bros (1%, 9 Votes)

Street Profits (1%, 7 Votes)

Young Bucks (1%, 5 Votes)

Dangerous Tekkers (1%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 651

Past winners:

2021: RKBro

2020: FTR

2019: The Undisputed Era

2018: The Undisputed Era

2017: The Usos

2016: The New Day

2015: reDRagon

2014: The Usos