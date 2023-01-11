Rey Mysterio in new Netflix series Against The Ropes

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio will be part of the new Netflix series Against The Ropes, a Mexican production revolving around the main character Ángela who is released from prison and tries to regain the respect of her daughter, who loves lucha libre wrestling, by entering the ring as a mysterious persona.

The series, debuting on January 25, features Caraly Sánchez, Scarlet Gruber, and Carmen Ramos in the leading roles.

WWE has promoted the show on their social media channels and you can see the trailer below.