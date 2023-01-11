Music Legend Makes Wrestling Managerial Debut on NYC event with AEW, ROH and Top Indie Talent

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

NYHC legend Vinnie Stigma of Agnostic Front makes his pro wrestling managerial debut THIS THURSDAY NIGHT! The quintessential New Yorker and standout guitar player will be managing the definitive NYC wrestler HOMICIDE in a DOG COLLAR MATCH in Queens Ny at The Queens Brewery!

As featured in the award winning documentary The Godfathers Of Hardcore and on groundbreaking and subculture defining music and recordings with bands like Agnostic Front, Madball, and Stigma since 1980, Vinnie Stigma is truly a music legend, synonymous with hardcore and punk rock from the mean streets of the lower east side that made CBGB’s world famous. Wrestling fans have seen Vinnie spotlighted by Corey Graves on season 1 of Culture Shock on the WWE Network, wrestlers like MVP, CM PUNK, Matt Cross and Robbie Brookside have been spotted at Vinnie’s concerts. He’s performed for fans all over the world, but has never entered the world of wrestling until NOW…The quintessential New Yorker and standout guitar player will be in the corner of the essential NYC wrestler HOMICIDE for Outlaw Wrestling.

In the main event of the evening: Homicide with Vinnie Stigma in his corner will be challenging for the Outlaw Wrestling Championship in a DOG COLLAR MATCH against former ECW/WCW standout Crowbar with the devilishly devious TASKMASTER Kevin Sullivan in his corner! Each of the wrestlers will have a dog collar secured around their necks and then they will be connected to each other via an unforgiving steel chain. No where to run. No where to hide.

Vinnie Stigma is no stranger to fighting in the streets, and the mean streets of the lower east side of New York City were no stranger to violence in Vinnie’s formative years when he practiced his craft in squats and other dubious locations in Alphabet City. Homicide is the human embodiment of the streets of Brooklyn. Self made, taught himself to wrestle in a Brooklyn Bodega and went pro on his own terms, before getting formal training a few years later and go on to be one of the most respected and feared men in Ring Of Honor and Impact Wrestling.

Two iconic New Yorkers from different boroughs standing UNITED AS ONE as they head into the main event this Thursday Night, January 12th 2023!

The event is also featuring:

All Elite Wrestling Star Sonny Kiss Vs Sal Savelli

Afa Junior (the son of WWE Hall of Famer Afa The Wild Samoan) With Ring Of Honor/AEW Star Prince Nana Vs Joe Bronson

Bull James (WWE NXT) Vs Ray Jaz

The S.A.T. Vs Encore Moore, Marcus Mathers, and Jaden Valo

Grim Reefer and Manbun Jesus Vs The Audacity

And MORE!

At the commentary table for this historic event: The man Ron Funches called “The Voice of Independent Wrestling” OG Kevin Gill will be calling the action. KG is no stranger to the worlds of hardcore and pro wrestling, having toured Europe twice as a vocalist for No Redeeming Social Value and interviewed Vinnie on numerous occasions but also put NYHC bands in video game soundtracks and released many classic underground releases via Striving For Togetherness Records and Dignified Bastard Media and has done commentary all over the world for Circle 6, Game Changer Wrestling, Juggalo Championship Wrestling, WrestleCade, Underground Wrestling Alliance, Pandemonium Pro, Middle Kingdom Wrestling, Triple A, Republic Of Lucha, Remarkable Pro Wrestling and more. Damian Abraham of the band F*CKED UP and countless Vice wrestling documentaries has stated that “KG is one of the original connections between Hardcore and and Pro Wrestling!”

Outlaw Pro Wrestling was founded in 2017 and is The Best Party in NY! 2nd Thursday of every month at The Queens Brewery! Cold Beer, Hot Violence, Good Fun!

Thursday January 12th

All Ages Event! 21+ to Drink!

Outlaw Wrestling

Queens Brewery

1539 Covert Street

Queens, NY

7pm doors, 8pm bell time.

Tickets in Advance or At The Door! http://www.eventbrite.com/e/outlaw-wrestling-queens-brewery-tickets-482062039537

