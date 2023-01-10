WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.693 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is up 5.48% from last week’s 1.605 million viewers for the first RAW of 2023.

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 21.95% from last week’s 0.41 key demo rating. The 0.50 key demo rating represents 652,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 20.96% from the 539,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.41 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

This is the highest RAW key demo rating since October 10.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 3.67% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 11.11% from the same week in 2022.

Monday’s WWE RAW aired live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL, with just three matches/segments advertised ahead of time – MizTV with Dominik Mysterio, what’s next for WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, and a segment with Alexa Bliss explaining last week’s attack on RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The main event ended up being the Tag Team Turmoil match.