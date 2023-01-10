Kurt Angle describes how 11-year-old daughter saved him from drowning

Speaking on his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Kurt Angle recounted how his 11-year-old daughter saved him from drowning recently while he was on a family vaction in Miami.

Angle said he took his daughter Giuliana for a spin on a jet ski and she was sitting behind him when he flipped the jet ski when he went to make a turn.

Kurt explained how he cannot swim and his life vest wasn’t doing its work and was sinking, but thankfully, his daughter is an Olympic-caliber swimmer.

“I couldn’t get above water, I was going under. My daughter kept her composure,” Angle said. “The jet ski got away from us. It was like 50 feet away from us. She didn’t know whether to go to the jet ski or to me but she came over to me and saved my life.”

Kurt said Giuliana swam all the way to the jet ski while holding him and then even had the power to push him up to get back on the jet ski as his arms are so weak because of his neck and couldn’t push himself up.

“Then she jumped up behind me and I said, ‘You know what, honey? You just saved my life,’” he said.