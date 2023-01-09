Chris Jericho and the JAS show up announced at PWG Battle of Los Angeles

Those attending the PWG Battle of Los Angeles event last night got a huge surprise as the Jericho Appreciation Society, lead by the Coho himself Chris Jericho, showed up unannounced to everyone singing Judas and even participated in a match.

Jericho teamed up with Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker to take on former ROH World champion Jonathan Gresham, Evil Uno, Kevin Blackwood, Michael Oku, and SB Kento in a 10-man tag team match. The JAS had Jake Hager, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay in their corner as well. Jericho picked up the victory for his team after hitting the Judas Effect on Blackwood.

After the match, Jericho addressed the crowd and likened PWG as the modern day ECW with the same passion from fans and the same “lack of guardrails in the f*cking front row.”

Jericho said that it’s also the same great atmosphere where fans give young wrestlers a chance to become the next generation of main event wrestlers.

“So we thank you for supporting, we thank you for having us, we see you again…maybe,” Jericho said as the JAS saluted the crowd and left.