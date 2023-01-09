AEW’s return to Kia Forum this Wednesday crosses 8,000 tickets sold

AEW’s return to the Kia Forum in Inglewood this Wednesday got a nice bump in ticket sales, with ticket tracking service @WrestleTix reporting that the show is now at over 8,000 tickets sold.

The huge arena is currently configured for just over 10,000 seats and it’s still below the company’s debut there last year where they sold nearly 14,000 tickets for an announced attendance of 15,500.

Packing in 8,000 fans for a televised show is a great outcome regardless, especially considering that attendance has been declining a little bit for AEW over the past several months.

AEW is presenting a big card for the show and there’s also the rumored surprise arrival of Mercedes Mone, even though Saraya’s mystery partner was announced to be Toni Storm.