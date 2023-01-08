A look at the Impact ratings for 2022

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV didn’t have the best year when it comes to television ratings and the show often failed to get the attention it needs. For 2022, Impact averaged 104,300 viewers per episode, down from the 120,900 it did in 2021. The 18-49 demo also went down, going from the average of 0.03 to 0.025 this year.

The most-watched Impact on AXS was the January 27 episode with 182,000 viewers and an 18-49 demo of 0.05. That was by far the highest for both, with the March 31 episode coming second with 149,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating. Impact crossed the 100,000-viewership mark 23 weeks in 2022, down from the 41 times it did in 2021, and crossed the 120,000-viewership only nine times.

There were several low points throughout the year for Impact’s number, including the all-time record of just 56,000 viewers tuning in for the November 3 episode. That show had a 0.01 rating in 18-49 and the November 24 episode also came close with 65,000 viewers and a similar 0.01 rating.

The numbers were calculated over 51 weeks of television rather than 52 as the December 22 episode remains with an unpublished rating.

