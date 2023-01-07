Tessa Blanchard’s husband deletes “cheating” tweet

Jan 7, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Tessa Blanchard’s husband, Daga, posts quote about being cheated on, after he and Tessa unfollowed each other on social media.

All photos of the 2 of them together have been taken down on both of their social media pages. The tweet has been deleted.

