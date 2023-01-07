Tessa Blanchard’s husband deletes “cheating” tweet
Tessa Blanchard’s husband, Daga, posts quote about being cheated on, after he and Tessa unfollowed each other on social media.
All photos of the 2 of them together have been taken down on both of their social media pages. The tweet has been deleted.
Tessa Blanchard's husband posted this on Twitter after him and Tessa unfollowed each other !
Tessa Burning another bridge … pic.twitter.com/YHub3OP5qd
