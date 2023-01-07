Recent photo of David Flair, former WWE writer hates NXT, and happy anniversary to…

Jan 7, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

– Happy anniversary to Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks…

– During his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE Freddie Prinze Jr. gave his thoughts on the current NXT product while bringing up how Impact Wrestling is better…

“I know this; it’s [Impact Wrestling] going to be better than ‘NXT. Because there ain’t nothing in the world worse than that goddamn show. I’ve given it a chance like once every six weeks. I’ll go, ‘Yeah, I’ll watch a little bit of it,’ and it is absolute garbage. It went from my favorite promotion –- when it was Black and Gold -– to unwatchable. Unwatchable like a local theater production. The last two times I’ve tried, it was terrible. I really don’t like crapping on stuff unless it offends me what they’re doing to talent that I care about.” (quote source: WrestleTalk.com)

– A recent photo of David Flair….

